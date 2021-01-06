The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has appointed the outgoing President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, as its National Coordinator.

The body announced the development in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statement signed by Chief Edwin Clark, Chairman; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, South West; and Dr. Pogu Bitrus, Middle Belt, the group said: “The entire SMBLF rejoices with Chief John Nia Nwodo as he successfully completes his service to Igbo Nation as the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the 10th of January 2021.

“We are also glad to announce that given the values he carries our Oliver Twists want more of him and have decided to appoint him as the National Coordinator of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum with effect from 10th January 2021.

“He shall in that capacity assist the National Chairman of the group officially and carries out leadership functions and duties that would be assigned to him for the progress of the group from time-to-time.

“We trust on his sense of responsibility to handle the new task given his track record.

“Our prayer for him is that God will continue to imbue him with the capacity to function beyond our human expectation of him.”