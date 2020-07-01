Manchester United duo Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez have extended their loan deals at Roma and Inter Milan respectively.

Smalling has impressed for Roma during the 2019-20 campaign, making 30 appearances in all competitions, while Sanchez has scored once in 19 outings for Inter since arriving last summer.

Both players had been due to return to Old Trafford at the start of July, but a statement on the English club’s official website has confirmed that the duo will finish the 2019-20 Serie A campaign at Roma and Inter.

“Manchester United pair Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez will both see out the remainder of the 2019/20 domestic campaign in Italy, after the decision was made to extend their loan contracts with Roma and Inter Milan respectively,” read the statement from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Roma are allegedly keen to sign Smalling on a permanent deal this summer, although Inter are not thought to be interested in signing Sanchez on a long-term basis at this stage.

Inter are currently third in Serie A as they chase down the top two, while Roma occupy fifth spot in the table, nine points off fourth-placed Atalanta BC on the same number of games.