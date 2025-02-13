SmackDown set for Valentine Day Special on GOtv 

With the Royal Rumble settled for the year, the SmackDown Valentine Day special episode will continue building towards the WWE Elimination Chamber and will address the developments from the 2025 Royal Rumble, including appearances from the winners.

It promises to be a night of twists and turns and GOtv will bring you all the action live from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on WWE Network GOtv ch 68 at 1 am on Saturday.

Below is a glimpse into the biggest segments of this week’s SmackDown:

Triple threat for Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

This Friday, Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, and Jacob Fatu will compete in a Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. All three superstars will compete for a chance to face the world champion at WrestleMania, but first, they must face off against one another. Who will join John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul inside the Chamber? Tune into GOtv channel 68 on Saturday morning to find out.

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship

The WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will face Nia Jax next week, with the championship on the line. On the first SmackDown in 2025, The Center of the Universe stunned the world by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and beating Jax to win the championship. Jax will now earn a rematch against Stratton. With WrestleMania coming and 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair still deciding who to confront, the winner of this bout might face The Queen. Who will score a huge victory just two months before The Showcase of the Immortals?

Naomi vs Chelsea Green – Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

The race to the Elimination Chamber is heating up, as Naomi and Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green try to clinch a spot in the devilish edifice. Naomi is no stranger to the Chamber, but if Green wins, she will be making her debut appearance in the twisted steel. Who will be guaranteed a spot at WrestleMania?

Tag Team Match: The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza

This would be a showdown between two exciting tag teams, as the ever-popular Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) take on the rising stars of Los Garza (Angel & Berto). This match has garnered a lot of buzz as the MCMG return to WWE after a long hiatus, reigniting their legacy as one of wrestling’s premier tag teams. They come off impressive performances at the recent Royal Rumble and seem more determined than ever to prove they still belong at the top. Their blend of speed and experience may pose a challenge for the younger, agile Los Garza duo, who are eager to establish themselves by taking down legends. If Los Garza can leverage their teamwork and quick-paced offense, they could pull off a monumental upset that disrupts the tag division landscape. This is an interesting one to look out for.

