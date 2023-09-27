Slum King: Tobi Bakre, Gideon Okeke, Teniola Aladese, Olarotimi Fakunle team up in New Africa Magic Original Crime Series

Africa Magic is taking a deep dive into the streets, breaking down the psychologies, drama, struggles, and ambitions of young men that rule over the slums of major metropolises in its latest original 10-part limited drama series, Slum King.

Slum King premieres on the 8th of October 2023, featuring an all-star cast led by two-time AMVCA ‘Best Actor’ winner Tobi Bakre. Produced by Chinenye Nworah (Shanty Town) and directed by Dimeji Ajibola (Wura), the cast also includes AMVCA Trailblazer winner Teniola Aladese, Olarotimi Fakunle, Idia Aisien, Elvina Ibru, Hermes Iyele, Bolaji Ogunmola, Sonia Irabor, Gideon Okeke, Jidekene Achufusi, and more.

Slum King is an intriguing story of Edafe ‘Majemijesu’ Umukoro, who witnessed the massacre of his family by armed robbers at age 11 – robbers, who had entered his family home because he unfortunately forgot to lock the front door. Sad events force ambition on an indifferent Edafe, causing him to detest his lowly status and develop an appetite for power. Trapped in the cycle of guilt and trauma, Slum King takes us on Edafe’s journey from a disturbed tout in the slums to become MAJE, the charismatic king of the slums.

Speaking about the series, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said: “We are really excited for our viewers to see Slum King as it’s the first of its kind for Africa Magic in a while, pulling together both star power and incredible storytelling. Slum King is a story of redemption, and many of our viewers will find that they relate with the characters and feel similar emotions as they get to know them. In celebration of Africa Magic at 20, we present our viewers with a gift of the tiering down of our Africa Magic Showcase channel to DStv Compact package and GOtv Supa+ from the 1st of October, giving everyone the opportunity to watch the Slum King, and we know they’ll be engrossed and wait each week with bated breath for new episodes.”

After Slum King launches on October 8, it will air weekly every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase. The series will follow Maje’s story (played by Tobi Bakre) and his journey to successfully claim his ‘king of the slums’ crown and title. Weekly, the show will unveil new secrets about Maje, his neighbourhood and the various in-fighting for dominance.

Chichi Nworah, series producer, said, “This show will spotlight some of the biggest issues in major slums in many metropolitan cities, the traumas that lead people to become who they are in future, and crazy love triangles. I’m sure that viewers are going to have a great time watching the show as the cast, from Tobi, Sonia, Idia, and Olarotimi to Gideon, Jidekene, Marykeyz, Bolaji, and everyone else, gave brilliant performances. I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we enjoyed making it, and maybe even pick a few life lessons. The show is incredibly unique and exciting because viewers will find it hard to decipher each character’s next step.”

Slum King promises an unforgettable viewing experience with its talented cast and gripping plot. This TV series will captivate audiences every Sunday when it premieres on October 8, 2023, at 8 p.m., exclusively on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch. 151 and GOtv Supa+ ch. 12).

Viewers should subscribe to GOtv Supa +, DStv Compact, Compact Plus or Premium to enjoy this brilliant show and many more thrilling titles from the MultiChoice stable launching in October. Also, watch episodes of Slum King on the go via the DStv Stream App at no additional cost. The App is available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores.

