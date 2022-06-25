Slow sex and its benefits, by Tiwa Says

As much as aggressive sex can be fun, it’s not all the time that adrenaline is pumping for that kind of sex. Sex is a multi-sensory experience, and when you slow it down, you can enjoy it more…the sights, sounds, smells, tastes and touches.

That is part of the benefits of slow sex…. that kind of sex with slow music playing in the background….

Slow sex can bring your lovemaking experience to new heights. Of course, this is not to say that you can’t feel things with fast sex, it’s just that you feel it more with slow sex.

Here are some reasons why slow sex can quickly become a favourite:

You can feel and savour every touch: Slow, erotic touching can ignite a passion and hunger in the body like no other…research has shown. The sex lasts longer: Slow sex unfolds because there’s no rush. It becomes an adventure and allows for more exploration of each other’s bodies. Many times the focus of sex is penetration. Slower sex allows you to focus on so many other avenues of pleasure. Eye contact: Slow sex enables the opportunity for sustained eye contact and this turns up the intensity of emotions and sensations. Potential for orgasm: Since most women take a longer time to orgasm than men, taking your time during sex increases the likelihood that both of you will have time to reach orgasm, maybe even simultaneously…. It is important to keep clitoral stimulation in mind here. Can slow down orgasm: Slow sex can be especially helpful if you’re concerned about early ejaculation or erectile dysfunction because there is no “race to the finish line”. Slowing down helps you to remain aware of your own arousal. Creates room for creativity: Slow sex creates room for more authenticity and creativity. You can introduce different sexual accessories or toys. The options to play together are endless and slowing down ensures you will have more time to think outside the box.

It an important to note that not all sexual sessions end in an orgasm and that is completely fine. Let’s stop being so end-focused, and just enjoy the process.

I’d love to hear your comments.

