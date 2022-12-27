Slain lawyer was four months pregnant, expecting twins

The Lagos-based lawyer killed by a trigger happy cop, Bolanle Raheem, was four months pregnant with twins when she died.

The husband of the deceased, Gbenga Raheem, said this when he hosted members of the Nigeria Bar Association.

Members of the Ikeja Branch of the association in Lagos State, led by the Vice Chairman, Amadigwe-Dike, who heads the Human Rights Committee, paid the condolence visit on Tuesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Bolanle was killed on Christmas Day by an Assistant Superintendent of Police Ajiwe, Ajah, while returning home after church service with her family.

Speaking during the visit of the NBA, Raheem was quoted by the Secretary of the Ikeja NBA, Issa Adedokun, that his wife was four months pregnant with twins.

Adedoku said: “During the visit, Mr. Gbenga Raheem, husband of the deceased narrated how his darling wife was shot by a police officer from Ajiwe police station, Ajah on their way back from a family Christmas outing.

“The most unpleasant part of the story is that our late colleague was four months pregnant with a set of twins.

“The committee also paid a visit to the Ajiwe police station on a fact-finding mission and confirmed that the police officer in question has since been arrested and detained for further investigation.

“Our able Chairman also led the delegation of some members of NBA to the Commissioner of Police on the directive of the President of the Bar.

“While with the Commissioner of Police, he assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and any officer(s) found culpable in this dastard act will be brought to justice.

“We plead with our members to remain calm over this matter, be rest assured that the case will not be swept under the carpet, as our branch is already collaborating with other branches in Lagos State to ensure that our late colleague gets justice in this case.

“Be further assured that we will keep you updated as prompt as possible on further development over the matter.”





