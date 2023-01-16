Slain Lagos lawyer: Killer policeman gets trial date

A Lagos State High Court will on Monday (today) begin trial of Drambi Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, who allegedly killed a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day.

Vandi, attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, shot Raheem while she was returning from an outing with her family members.

According to a statement signed by Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the trial would be before Justice I.O. Harrison at Tafawa Balewa Square.

“The trial of ASP Vandi who allegedly killed Raheem on December 25, 2022, along Ajah Expressway will commence before Justice I.O. Harrison at a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS),” Onigbanjo said.

Vandi appeared before Chief Magistrate C.A. Adedayo on December 30, 2022, a day after the Police Service Commission approved his suspension over the alleged killing.

Adedayo ordered that he should be kept at the Ikoyi custodial facility pending the advice of Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Vandi will be tried under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.