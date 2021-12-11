Slain Katsina Commissioner was butchered with knife — Masari

The murdered Katsina State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Nasir Rabe, was actually “butchered” with knife and not shot to death by gunmen.

The clarification was made by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, on Friday at the Government House.

Masari spoke when he received a delegation from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Receiving the delegation made up of the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungonu; Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; and Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, among others, Masari said: “I hope this issue will be quickly resolved in order to give the people the confidence that the security agencies are up-and-doing.”

He said the manner of butchering was something that he had never witnessed before, adding that what came close to it was the killing earlier of a woman.

He described the late Rabe as hardworking, intelligent and trustworthy, adding: “He was an intelligence officer having worked at the DSS and the EFCC before he ventured into politics.

“He was also at the House of Representatives and served in the cabinet of Katsina State since 2015.”

In his message, President Buhari expressed his shock over the news of the murder and described it as a big blow not only to the family but the entire nation.

According to Monguno: “The killing has further brought home the reality of our times, the situation of insecurity in which we have found ourselves.

“The President is confident that the police will uncover those who perpetrated this crime and they will be brought to book.

“Mr. President said we should reassure you of his commitment to ensuring security for individuals and institutions.”