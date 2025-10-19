Slain Arise TV anchor buried, Peter Obi speaks after Mass

The remains of the late Arise Television news anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, popularly known as Sommie, were laid to rest in her hometown of Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, spoke after the mass.

Maduagwu, who was killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence in Abuja in September 2025, was buried around 1:30pm.

This was after a funeral Mass at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Agulu.

In his homily during the Mass, Rev. Fr. Peter Ezewuzie of St. Theresa’s Parish consoled the bereaved family.

Ezewuzie urged them to take solace in the belief that Maduagwu lived a meaningful and impactful life.

He said: “The Lord who created us knows the beginning from the end.

He is all-knowing, and some of you may be unhappy that a life has been cut short, but you won’t know if that is how God planned it.

“He (God) is an all-knowing Father, so I urge you to grieve less.

“God, who gave Christelle Somtoo Maduagwu to your family, loves her more than you do.

“The only thing you owe her is to continue to remember her in your prayers.

“She is in a better place today and will always remember us too.

“The maturity of life is the quality of life lived and not how long.

“And we can be sure that our sister lived a quality life.

“Let us strive to live our lives well.

“We are not here by chance.

“There is someone who brought us here and expects that we live good lives because no one knows when it will be their time.”

The uncle of the deceased, Obi Maduagwu, commended Arise News for standing by the family since her passing.

He said: “We thank the management of Arise News.

“They have been with us right from the beginning.

“We thank all who journeyed all the way to be with us.”

Speaking after the Mass, Obi said: “We cannot question God.

“When I heard of her death, I didn’t know that she was from Agulu even before I tweeted about it.

“Our coming here will help to console you, but we know that this loss is a huge one.

“It is the wish of God, and none of us can question Him.

“Please remember her and her immediate family in your prayers.

“Before I left Birmingham yesterday, I told some people that I was rushing back to Nigeria for the burial of one of my daughters.

“I told them to remember to pray for her all the time as she will be buried today.”