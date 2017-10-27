Skye Bank drives ‘Ref ‘n’ Win’ Promo in Nigerian tertiary schools

Skye Bank Plc as part of its engagement initiative to drive financial inclusion among the youth segment is organising a nationwide campus storm exercise to promote its ‘Ref n Win’ campaign, which provides students and the academic communities an opportunity to experience convenient and accessible banking offerings right at their doorstep.

The Bank’s representatives will be storming Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State on Monday for a weeklong activities that will electrify the University Community like never before with wonderful prizes on offer for everyone.

The Campus Plus ‘Ref n Win’ promo is aimed at rewarding campus plus account holders who have referred their school mates and friends to open an account with the bank. Referrers get to earn a commission on account opened, qualifies for prizes ranging from N25,000 to N50,000 and stand a chance to partake in the grand draw to win a brand new KIA salon car at the end of the promo.

According to the bank’s Group Head, Product and Innovation, Ndubuisi Osakwe: “The bank will be at the Obafemi Awolowo University for a week-long storm to educate, engage, and introduce its Campus products and associated products and services, amidst fun filled activities to promote savings culture and banking convenience for undergraduates and the youth segment at large.”

Additionally, Osakwe noted that the Bank will use the opportunity of the weeklong storm to introduce its SkyeXperience banking service, which enables customers to carry out transactions such as funds transfer from self-owned accounts to Skye Bank accounts and other third party bank accounts; make quick airtime purchase for self and others on all mobile networks; bills payments, cheque services, including confirmation and stoppage of cheques already issued; and quick account services such as account balance inquiry, statement view and much more from the comfort of their smartphones, thereby putting them in control of all their transactions.

Other locations to be visited by the bank include one higher institution each in the south eastern and northern parts of the country.

The Bank is therefore encouraging the youth populations and the academic communities at these locations to avail themselves of the exciting activities, networking and the products and services the events would offer to support their businesses and lifestyles.

Skye Bank is Nigeria’s leading retail bank with wide-ranging electronic solutions promoting consumer lifestyle and e-commerce experience for its customers.