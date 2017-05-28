Skye Bank customers await millionaire reward draw in Ibadan

Another moment of excitement is here again for Skye Bank customers to reach for the Sky and achieve their dreams, as the bank’s ‘Reach for the Skye Millionaire’ reward promo train moves to Ibadan, Oyo State.

At the draw, the fourth in the season II campaign, scheduled to hold on June 15, 2017, new and old customers of the Bank stand a chance to win N1 million and other monetary and material rewards.

The reward promo which has seen several customers of the Bank winning N1 million, and other consolation prizes, will open up for more winners at the Amunugun Junction, Agbeni Market, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Another millionaire will emerge at the high traffic market location through a transparent electronic draw under the watchful eyes of the officials of Consumer Protection Council and National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

Customers will have a chance to win various cash prizes including N100,000 for 10 customers, N50,000 for another 10 customers and N20,000 for 20 loyal customers exists every month throughout the period of the scheme. Gift items such as table top fridge, generator, table top gas cookers, mobile phones, blenders, recharge cards and table top gas cookers are also available to be won.

Since it was introduced, the Skye Bank ‘Reach for the Skye Millionaire’ reward promo has been changing the lives of many for the better. The initiative, which is a product feature for the bank’s flagship savings products, has produced previous millionaires, including Olusola Olusegun Ezekiel of Ikorodu branch in Lagos; Elizabeth Ohaeme of Ngbidi branch in Owerri; Buhari Aminu of Ibrahim Taiwo branch in Kano; and other consolation prizes, meant to encourage savings culture amongst the retail market segment.

Speaking on the Bank’s commitment, the Group Head, Product & Innovation Group, Skye Bank Plc, Ndubuisi Osakwe, said: “The reward initiative provides a unique opportunity for the Bank to stay in touch and reward its savings customers, who have unique roles to play in the country’s economic expansion.”

Part of activities lined up for the event is the instant reward for people who open any savings account during the draw. The instant reward items at the draw venue include: generator sets, refrigerators, blenders, phones, table gas cookers and even recharge cards.

Skye Bank Plc is one of the leading banks in Nigeria and also a pioneer in electronic banking. The bank provides convenient and innovative electronic banking products and services to drive customer satisfaction, business growth and seamless management of business processes. It also ensures high level security to ensure its customers are protected. The bank’s wide range of electronic channels and solutions – ATM, PoS, web, mobile and internet banking – are efficient and top rate.

