Skit maker, Trinity Guy, to spend weekend in detention, for arraignment on Monday

There are indications that popular skit maker, Abdullahi Maruf Adisa, aka Trinity Guy, will spend his weekend in the cell of the Oyo State Police Command.

This followed the revelation by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, that he will be in court on Monday.

Adisa had on Friday honoured the invitation of the Oyo State Police Command for featuring an underaged girl in a skit with sexual content.

The skit maker, who was interviewed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, indicted the parents of the girl, Isiaka Ahmed and Rofiat Ahmed.

He said they both gave their consent to their daughter featuring in the skit before, during and after production.

Speaking on the development, Adejobi said Adisa will be charged to court on Monday.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle on Friday, Adejobi said: “He will surely be charged to court on Monday.

“We have received several complaints against him, and many groups, NGOs, and CLOs are interested in the case.

“There is no sentiment in law, like I always say.

“Other should be able to learn from his actions and inactions.

“Many have reached out to me on this case, but I have made it known that it’s not a personal thing.

“It’s the provision of the law, decency, and morals.”