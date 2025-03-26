Skill acquisition viable means of killing poverty – Odedeji

The Bishop of the diocese of Lagos West Anglican communion, the Rt. Rev Olusola Odedeji, has said skill acquisition is one of the most viable means of killing poverty.

He made this remark on Tuesday at the graduation ceremony of students of the Vocational and Skill Acquisition Centre of the Diocese of Lagos West located at the Caroline Adefiola Women Centre in Ipaja, Lagos.

Thirty students graduated from the centre armed with various skills ranging from fashion designing to crafts like hairdressing and cosmetology, catering, hospital management and a host of others.

This is the first time students will be trained in the facilities built by the Ladies Christian League Society of the Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral, Ikeja, Lagos.

Before now, candidates from the diocese were often sent to a skill acquisition centre in Abeokuta to be trained.

In his words, Bishop Odedeji said “skill acquisition is critical in the present economy.”

He said it is better to equip people and teach them how to make money rather than giving them money. ‘Many of these young people come here and want us to give them free money. But we insist on giving them skills that could help enhance their livelihood. And it has paid off over the years.’

He said “many of those who could not marry because of funds are now working and are able to settle down maritally. They had nothing doing before but they are now involved in some meaningful trade.”

He said, “I have attended over 10 wedding ceremonies of such people since we started equipping them with skills which has made them to start making money”.

Earlier in his keynote address titled, “Embracing the Future with Skill, Purpose, and Resilience,” Odedeji expressed great joy at the remarkable event.

He said, “Today is not just a graduation; it is a launching pad into a future filled with promises, opportunities, and responsibilities.” Having a skill, according to him, is like having a key that opens doors to endless possibilities.

He told the graduates, “You are leaving this institution equipped not just with knowledge, but with practical abilities that the world urgently needs. Whether you are entering the workforce, starting your own business, or furthering your education, your vocational training has prepared you for real-world impact.”

Quoting the great scientist Louis Pasteur, he said, “Chance favours the prepared mind.” Your preparation here has given you the ability to shape your own destiny. In a world where automation and technology are reshaping industries, skilled professionals like you will always be in demand—because machines may replace tasks, but they cannot replace creativity, problem-solving, and human touch.’

Odedeji pleaded with the graduating students to work with the mind of excellence. “Success is not just about having skills; it’s about how you use them. Do everything with excellence and integrity. Whether you are a carpenter, a fashion designer, an IT technician, a chef, or a healthcare professional, your work should reflect your passion and commitment to quality. A good name, built on honesty and hard work, will take you farther than any certificate alone.”

He informed participants at the event that almost all the graduating students from the skill centre have had first and second degree before they came to learn a trade.

He urged the graduates to be resilient if they want to have lasting success. “There will be moments of failure, rejection, and doubt, but these are not signs to quit. They are signs to grow. Every successful person has faced setbacks”.

“The difference between those who succeed and those who don’t is persistence. When you face difficulties, remind yourself where you started, keep learning, and keep pushing forward.”

He also urged them to shape their communities and the nation. “Your work will not only sustain you but will also add value to others. The skills you have gained are tools for service—whether you are fixing a broken machine, designing a building, nursing a patient, or preparing a meal, you are making a difference.”

The cleric reminded them ‘that success is not just about personal achievement; it is also about lifting others, being ethical, and leaving a positive impact.”

He urged them, “to walk boldly into the future, believing in yourself and the skills you have acquired. Never stop learning, never stop growing, and most importantly, never stop dreaming. The world is waiting for your talents. Go and make it better.

The coordinator of the centre, Ven. Ariire Ayo Kolawole expressed gratitude to God for the grace of the centre. He said when the diocese was sending candidates to Abeokuta for the training, they always did well and outshined others. Now that there is a centre that is well equipped in the diocese, many will have the opportunity of benefitting from the training.

Their graduation notwithstanding, Bishop Odedeji promised to follow up on them and ensure they succeed. He promised to equip them and prepare them to be employers of labour.

Some awards were given to the best instructor at the centre and the best graduating students of the centre.

The best graduating student, Kelechi Ajero Gift spoke on behalf of her colleagues.

She thanked the diocese for investing so much in them while also promising that they will be good ambassadors of the diocese in the labour market

Wife of the Bishop, Dr. Lydia Odedeji was practically excited and full of joy during the event. She expressed deep appreciation to the Ladies League for being a blessing to the diocese while also praying that the sky will be the starting point for all the graduating students.

She said the experience of running the school has been quite fulfilling. “We must appreciate the Ladies League of Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral Church. They built the vocational centre and they have been a huge blessing.”

She said the centre has capacity to train about 100 people, noting however that many of the people who come for the training which is at no cost to them could not endure the rigour of learning. Some of them dropped out of the programme.’

She said the pioneer graduates have shown that there is a great possibility ahead of them.

Bishop Odedeji hinted that about N41 million of church funds was committed to the training for the current set of graduates.

He said the training is free, adding that the facilities can take care of 100 participants.

The Principal of the centre, Adelugba Adedeji said the training period in the school was quite rigorous for some of the students. There were some who dropped out of the school to later constitute themselves a nuisance in the society. He appreciated the graduands for enduring to the very end.

Various gift items and packs ranging from hair dryers, clippers, sewing machines, food mixers and many others were given to the graduands according to their various departments.

