Six years as Speaker: Oborevwori thanks God, colleagues

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed gratitude to God for his six-year stewardship of the House. He thanked God for His “goodness, faithfulness, and sustaining grace” and eulogised his colleagues for their “support, understanding, and cooperation.”

Oborevwori was also full of praise and appreciation to the good people of Delta State for standing solidly behind him.

These commendations were contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu to mark his sixth anniversary as Speaker.

Part of the statement read:

“Today makes it exactly six years that I emerged as the Speaker of the most vibrant House of Assembly in the country.

“First, I am grateful to God for His goodness, faithfulness, and sustaining grace. I express my heartfelt gratitude to my colleagues in the House without whose support, understanding, and cooperation I would not have accomplished much. In my tenure, the House passed several bills that have set the state on a positive growth trajectory. Indeed, members of the 6th and 7th Assemblies that I led stood out for their transparency, courage, dedication to duty, and accountability.

“I also salute the good people of Delta State for their trust and confidence in me. Your approval of my stewardship of the House was clearly demonstrated in the massive mandate you gave me to be the next governor of the state.

“Finally, I thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and members of the state executive council for partnering with the legislature to build a Stronger Delta standing on the tripod of prosperity, peace, and progress.”

Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria was elected the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly on May 11, 2017. He is the longest serving Speaker in the history of the House. He was elected Governor of the state on March 18, 2023.