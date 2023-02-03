Six-year-old sold for N100,000 rescued by police

The Kaduna State Police Command has announced the rescue of a six-year-old stolen child who was sold for N100 000.

This was made known by the spokesman of the Command, Mohammed Jalige, in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Jalige said: “On the 23rd January, 2023 at about 0400hours the Command received a report that one Hajara Ashiru ‘f’ 6yrs old was missing and the Command immediately mobilised Operatives, swung into action and one Safiya Iliyasu ‘f’ 32yrs who is a neighbor to the parents of the missing child was arrested and interrogated.”

“During the course of investigation the following suspects were equally arrested; (1) Hussaina Adamu ‘f’ 45yrs old of Hayin Mal. Bello and (2) Rukayya Abubakar ‘f’ 32yrs old of Dirkaniya Quaters Kaduna in connection to the disappearance of the child. The victim was rescued unhurt after having been sold for the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) in which a part payment of Five Thousand Naira (N5,000) was made to the prime suspect Safiya Iliyasu. The victim has since been handed over to her parents. Case under investigation and will be charged to court of competent jurisdiction on completion.”

The operatives of the Command also arrested 13 suspects in January for various crimes, including banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal trafficking in firearms, theft, child stealing, illegal trading of currency and other heinous crimes.

Jalige said in the course of investigations into some of these cases, a number of recoveries were made, including one AK47 Rifle, three locally made fabricated revolver rifles, two motorcycles, 15 cartridges, N925,000 cash and three mobile phones.

He added: “At this juncture, permit me to elucidate briefly on each of these cases as follows: On the 27th January, 2023 at about 1100 hours following a credible intelligence on the activities of unlawful trading of the Re-designed Naira Notes, DPO Sabon Gari Zaria led his patrol team to Dadi motor park Sabon Gari Zaria where they raided and arrested two (2) currency hawkers, namely; (1) Dalhatu Yusuf ‘m’ 32yrs and (2) Muhammad Kabir ‘m’ 18yrs all of Samaru Zaria and recovered different denominations of both old and the redesigned Naira Note from them.”

“Also in a related development, one Thomas Tokan ‘m’ of Hanwa area who is a security personnel attached to Stanbic IBTC Bank PZ branch was also arrested at the bank premises selling the re-designed Naira notes. Investigation is still ongoing.”

Jalige said on January 25, 2023 at about 5pm, the gallant operatives of the Command, acting on a credible intelligence, arrested one Sani Mamuda Hanazuwa, a 25-year-old male, who is a known notorious kidnapper and been on the Command’s wanted list.

He said: “During the course of investigation the suspect confessed to have participated in more than ten kidnapping operations in Kaduna State alongside his gang members in which they have collected several ransom payments and killed at least two of their victims. The suspect is currently assisting the Police in investigation with a view to arresting his accomplices currently at large.

“On the 17th January, 2023 at about 1340hours the operatives of the Command while on a Clearance Patrol/Stop and Search operation along Jos road by Kangiwa village, Soba LGA of Kaduna State intercepted one Shede Alh. Maude ‘m’ of Liman Ibada village Soba LGA of Kaduna who was in possession of N820,000.00 to be delivered to a certain Abdullahi Ahmed a.k.a Masara at Kawo flyover bridge. The money was for the purchase of an AK-47 rifle for one Suleiman ‘m’ (surname yet unknown).

“The said Suleiman is a notorious kidnapper. Both Shede Alhaji Maude and Abdullahi Ahmed are in Police net assisting in the investigation while Suleiman is on the run with our Operatives on his trail.”