Six-year-old, nine-year-old set school on fire, arrested by police

A six-year-old boy, Wahis Musa, and a nine-year-old, Malik Iliasu, have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for setting their school and properties on fire.

Spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, made this known in a statement.

According to Odutola, Musa and Iliasu were arrested on Sunday by Detectives from Ojodu-Abiodun Police Division following a report that they had set part of their school, Community Primary School, Isheri Olofin, on fire.

She said the incident was reported to the police by a chief in the community.

According to the report, Musa and Iliasu gained access to one of the unlocked classrooms at Community Primary School, Isheri Olofin, gathered books left behind by the teachers and pupils and set them on fire.

Upon receiving the report, Anti-Crime and Detectives from Ojodu-Abiodun Police Division visited the scene and took the children in for interrogation.

Odutola said moves have been made to contact their parents “as this is a very serious crime for these children to get themselves involved with”.

She added that the police “will unravel and update members of the public in due course if there are other persons who may have instigated the youngsters”.