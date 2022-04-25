Six worshippers injured as church collapses in Badagry

No few than six members of the Deeper Life Bible Church, located at Iragbo community in Badagry, Lagos State were injured on Sunday when the church building collapsed.

They sustained serious degrees of injuries when the building collapsed during a heavy storm while service was in progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that heavy rain, which was later followed by a heavy storm, led to the collapse of the Church building around 9:30am.

One of the members of the Church, who was also a victim, Topohozin Tunde, told NAN that six members of the church sustained serious injuries.

Tunde said: “I also sustained a serious knee injury, but thank God no life was lost.

“Just around 9:30 this morning, during the church service, there was a heavy storm, which hit the church building, and before we could know what was happening, the whole church building collapsed.

“Some were able to escape, while about six of us sustained serious injuries.”

Tunde said medical attention was given to them, but they were not given proper treatment because no medical doctor was available at the hospital.

He said: “Those that were seriously injured were taken to the General Hospital in Badagry for proper attention.

“Since my injury is not much, I decided to take care of myself.”

Also speaking, Chief Thomas Agodi, the Baale of Iragbo community, said he was inside his palace when a resident came to inform him that the church building had collapsed.

“We have to thank God that there is no fatality as a result of the collapse,” Agodi said.