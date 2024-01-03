Six weeks degree: ICPC launches probe as Chairman meets undercover reporter

To verify details and move beyond speculation, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), has convened a critical meeting with a reporter from a news outlet who obtained a degree from a university in Cotonou, Benin Republic within six weeks and participated in the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps scheme.

The Chairman of the anti-graft agency convened the meeting with stakeholders at its headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

They discussed the outlet’s December 30, 2023 report on alleged corrupt practices in rapid degree issuance at a Cotonou university, aiming to deepen the investigation and initiate relevant actions.

The investigation into the operations of Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies in Cotonou revealed a concerning situation where degrees are allegedly awarded in as little as six weeks, bypassing standard academic procedures like application, registration, coursework, and examinations.

In response to these critical allegations, the ICPC is embarking on a thorough investigation, a statement by its spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said on Tuesday.

Ogugua said: “This probe will rigorously examine the networks and individuals engaged in these malpractices, with the objective of restoring and preserving the integrity of our educational system.

“Furthermore, the Commission will engage in a synergistic collaboration with relevant domestic and international bodies to jointly evaluate the legitimacy of academic qualifications procured from overseas institutions, especially those highlighted in the investigative report.

“The ICPC calls upon all stakeholders in the educational and governmental sectors to join hands in this critical endeavour.

“Together, we can work towards a future where the credibility of our educational qualifications is unimpeachable, and where corruption finds no refuge.”