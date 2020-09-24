Ten years ago, on April 2, 2010, the Nigerian Local Content bill received presidential assent and thus became a law to provide for a framework that would guide indigenous content and participation in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The law also provided for the establishment of the Nigerian Content Monitoring Board, charged with the responsibility of managing the coordination, monitoring and implementation of the new local content law.

Why did Nigeria need a local content law? The quick answer is that the Nigerian oil and gas industry had matured with a thriving marginal field regime run by Nigerians and it was time for the service industry to open up to Nigerians as a means of further increasing indigenous participation in the sector by prescribing a minimum threshold for the use of local services and materials while promoting technology and skill transfer to Nigerians in the industry.

To put this in context, before the coming of the local content act, the oil services industry was almost the exclusive preserve of the Top 3 – Schlumberger, Haliburton and Baker Hughes – with a handful of Nigerian companies providing ancillary support services.

The act however states: “(1) Nigerian independent operators shall be given first consideration in the award of oil blocks, oil field licences, oil lifting licences and in all projects for which contract is to be awarded in the Nigerian oil and gas industry subject to the fulfilment of such conditions as may be specified by the Minister. (2) There shall be exclusive consideration to Nigerian indigenous service companies which demonstrate ownership of equipment, Nigerian personnel and capacity to execute such work to bid on land and swamp operating areas of the Nigerian oil and gas industry for contracts and services contained in the Schedule to this Act.

Ten years after the signing into law of the act, a consideration of the oil services industry will indicate the emergence of thriving, technologically savvy and financially stable Nigerian companies treading where only foreign companies dared to tread many years before. These companies have become veritable local content champions and this piece focuses on the Top 6 in no particular order.