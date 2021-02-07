The Police in Kaduna State has confirmed the arrest of six suspected criminals on Jan. 12, for various crimes, according to a statement issued on Sunday, in Kaduna, by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige.

Jalige said the six suspects were arrested for armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, attempted homicide and dishonestly receiving stolen properties.

He explained that on Jan 12, at about 1630hrs, some residents of NASFAT layout, Kaduna, jointly reported to the Command that at about 0300hrs of the same day, some hoodlums bearing offensive weapons invaded their individual homes.

“Inflicted severe injuries on the security guards and succeeded in carting away valuables which include14 mobile phones, three laptops, three sets of wrappers, five wrist watches. The suspects also carted away cash sum of N42,450.00, all properties valued at N2.2 million, to unknown destination,” he said.

According to him, upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, immediately dispatched a team of police operatives, headed by the officer in charge of Intelligence Unit, to fish out the perpetrators and ensure they were brought to book.

“In turn, the officers swung into action, gathered intelligence and succeeded in arresting one of the suspects involved in the incident.

“Upon interrogation, he disclosed the identities of the other five of his accomplices, who were equally apprehended. One other suspect is still at large,“ he said.

Jalige said all the suspects had since confessed to the various roles they played in the commission of the said crimes, and that they would soon be charged to court.

He reiterated the value of community involvement in preventing crimes, while calling on all residents to be security conscious and report any suspicious happenings within their locations to the nearest police formation for prompt action.