Social media has been in a frenzy since the June 19, 2020 announcement of the transition of N-Power Batch A and B scheduled for June 30 and July 31, 2020 respectively.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, the N-Power programme will begin enrolment of Batch C beneficiaries beginning June 26, 2020.

The announcement noted that the move is sequel to wide consultations and review and will provide an opportunity for other Nigerian youth to access the programme which is intended to upskill them for employability and entrepreneurship in furtherance of the President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by creating opportunities that will enhance their productivity.

The N-Power programme was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme, with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through capacity building, investment and direct support.

Quoting the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the statement noted: “We have commenced the transitioning of beneficiaries from Batches A & B into government entrepreneurship schemes and engaging private sector bodies to absorb some of the beneficiaries after the completion of psychometric assessment to determine competency and placement into various opportunities.

“The Federal government is committed to the continuation and expansion and as such will now begin enrolment and onboarding of a new Batch of beneficiaries. Skills acquisition for entrepreneurship and job creation are critical for an economy that will require a boost post-Covid-19 and we are gearing up proactively for the challenge.”

So why is there so much hue and cry over the transitioning and imminent exit of Batch A (who have spent over 40 months instead of 24 months) and B whose 24 month tenure expires in July?

This piece intends to address the fundamentals of the programme as a means of showing that the time has come for other young Nigerians to benefit from the Federal Government’s key social investment programme.