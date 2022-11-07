Six persons in court for alleged theft of N552, 000

Six persons were on Monday arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing two cell phones and other items valued at N522,000.

The defendants: Yakubu Adeyemi, 23, Segun Yusuf, 26, Kehinde Hameed, 27, Ebenezer Igbodo, 18, Akinkunade Kayode, 18 and Aminat Adekunle,18, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at 1.30 p.m. at Obasanjo Estate, Ota.

He alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to enter into the shop of the complainant, Yusuf Mohammed, and stole two cell phones and other items valued at N522, 000.

The prosecutor said the defendants were caught by good Samaritans while committing the offences and handed them over to the police.

He said the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, A.O.Adeyemi, admitted each of the defendants to N50, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Dec.1 for further hearing.





