Six out of 48 university students arrested for cybercrime jailed

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction of six persons charged with offences bordering on cybercrime and fraud-related activities.

The conviction of the six persons was revealed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

The convicts, prosecuted on separate charges, stood trial before Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court, Ilorin and Justice Adebayo Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court, also in Ilorin.

The convicts were Aransiola Stephen, Owoeye Ezekiel, Idris Kayode, Abdulrahmon Abubakar, Rafiu Adisa and Raheem Monsur.

The statement, issued and signed by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, and made available to the journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, said the conviction of the six brings to 24 of the 50 suspects comprising 48 students of the Kwara State University and two residents of Malete arrested during a sting operation by operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC over offences bordering on Internet fraud, also known as yahoo-yahoo, on February 21, 2024.

The statement further disclosed that the defendants, who were arraigned on separate charges, pleaded guilty to their respective charges when they were read to them.

Following the “guilty pleas”, Innocent Mbachie, Adebayo Aliyu, Charles Oni and Rasheedat Alao, who represented the EFCC in the cases, reviewed the facts of the cases and tendered the statements and items recovered from the defendants at the point of arrest, which were admitted in evidence.

Also Read

The justices, having considered the facts placed before the courts and the admittance of guilt by the defendants, found them guilty and accordingly sentenced them to various jail terms.

Equally, the courts ordered that the phones and laptops used in committing the crime by the convicts and the money brought by them as restitution be forfeited to the Federal Government.