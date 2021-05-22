Nasiru Bello, the National Coach at Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, on Friday in Lagos said six new talents have been discovered at the ongoing NTTF National Championship.

Bello told the News Agency of Nigeria that the six players were picked from the junior categories of the competition holding at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

He said: “I have observed some potential in the cadet and mini cadet singles.

“I can say categorically that I have about six cadets, strong girls.

“We have discovered about six to seven from the ongoing tournament as the future potentials.

“I had started monitoring them from Abuja and they are still on top of their game.

“I am still watching out for more because the tournament is not over.

“I will gladly add them to the present ones we have discovered.”

Bello added that with training and exposure, the players would be the future of the country’s table tennis sport.

He said the cadet players were determined to take over from the older players.

He said: “With this set of players on board, table tennis will not lose its grip as one of the best sports in the country.

“I believe if Nigeria invests in them, we will get the best players in Africa among them and Nigeria will get into the global world of table tennis.

“We have the old players that are there, but the younger players are coming up and coming up strongly to take over from the old players.

“Among the players in Abuja, the youths amongst them are the ones who have made it to the semi-finals here.

“The two players who played in the finals, Azeez Solanke and Taiwo Mati, are the younger players that are coming up strongly.

“Here in Lagos at the ongoing tournament, the same boys are on top of the game.”

The coach however noted that the female players needed to be worked on to improve their skills.

Bello added: “What we should be talking about now is that we have seen a lot of improvement in the cadet boys and cadet girls and we will work on them.

“The only problem Nigeria is having now is the female team.

“We will need to work on some younger players here among the junior female players like we have from Ilorin, Calabar, Lagos and other places.

“We have some female youth players that are strongly coming up and we need to start working on those girls as soon as possible, maybe after the Olympics.”

However, Bello also noted that the responsibility of training the players should not be left to the government alone.

He urged corporate bodies, philanthropists and individuals to take up the responsibilities of sponsoring tournaments to help the players.

He said: “Government cannot do this alone, we need more philanthropists, individuals, corporate bodies to come to the aid of table tennis.

“Table tennis needs sponsors.

“By taking them (players) to a lot of tournaments, this will expose them to the technical aspect, after playing with many hands from different countries.

“They will achieve a lot by going for international tournaments, and they will improve on their skills and performance.

“If we just discover players and keep them without engaging them, there is no way they could be developed.

“We need people to invest in table tennis, we need to work together to build a formidable team of table tennis players in Nigeria.”

NAN.