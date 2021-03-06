Six suspects have been arrested for unleashing terror in Ikenne Remo area of Ogun State following a protracted Obaship tussle in the town, which is presently a subject of litigation in court.

Crisis broke out in the town on Friday following the decision of the reigning Oba of the town, Oba Adeyinka Onakade, to celebrate a traditional festival known as Jabajaba, towards which a town crier was sent round the community for the preparatory rites.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, this did not go down well with the opposing side who allegedly attacked the town crier and seized the gong.

They also accused the Oba of trying to forcefully fence off a piece of land, where traditional rites are performed in the town.

This led to a fracas between the two parties, following which the two sides suffered some injures and some homes damaged.

Policemen, led by the Area Commander, Sagamu, were quickly deployed to the area and the situation was brought under control.

The Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, moved to the town for an on-the-spot assessment and peace talk on Saturday.

The CP, who met separately with the two opposing sides, warned them to eschew violence and follow the due process of the law to resolve their differences.

Ajogun and his entourage were still on the peace mission within the town when information was received that some people suspected to be hired thugs and Agbekoyas, the popular Yoruba hunters’ group, were shooting sporadically in retaliation against their properties allegedly damaged.

In the process, they injured about four people.

Ajogun ordered that they should be chased and brought to book.

Six amongst them: Olasunkanmi Enigbokan, Oluwashina Kafisanwo, Olusegun Odukoya, Lawal Adebayo, Suraju Animashun and Qudus Mabadeje, were arrested with dangerous weapons and assorted charms and have confessed to the offence, Oyeyemi said in a statement on Saturday.

He said the injured persons have been taken to the hospital and are responding positively to treatment.

Oyeyemi added: “It is pertinent to note that no death is recorded contrary to rumour being peddled around.

“The CP has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.

“He has further warned that anybody caught with offensive weapons or attempting to harm any person or destroy any property will be dealt with decisively.

“However, peace is gradually returning to the town as more policemen have been deployed to beef up security in the town.”