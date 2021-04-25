The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested six suspects for car snatching and armed robbery along Kubwa, Garki and Lokoja axis.

This was revealed by the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Mariam Yusuf, in a statement on Sunday.

Amongst the suspects are: Beneth Idiwogu, 31; Uche Victor, 37; and Julius Kilotomo, 22, all male, were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operations by the Command’s Anti-Car Theft Unit.

The suspects confessed to being members of the notorious syndicate terrorising the FCT.

Exhibits recovered were two silver colou Toyota Corolla, two silver colour Toyota RAV4 and one black Lexus.

In a related development, Police Operatives from Kubwa Division arrested a four-man robbery gang along Kubwa Garden.

The suspects were Abubakar Isa, 20; Abdullahi Abdul, 23; and Mubarak Usman, 25, all male, were arrested after robbing their victims.

However, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries in his bid to escape arrest and was taken to the hospital, where the doctor confirmed him dead, while receiving treatment.

The suspects stated that they are responsible for terrorising Kubwa axis.

Exhibit recovered were three cutlasses, one dagger, one cutter, two Laptops, nine mobile phones, two plasma TV and jewelries.

Effort is in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects, Yusuf said, adding that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.