Six most wanted cultists arrested in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun state police command in separate operations within the week apprehended six members of notorious cult group, who have been on the wanted list of the command for their roles in various cult clashes in Shagamu and environs which led to the death of not less than four persons.

A statement by its spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi on Sunday said the suspects, Rafiu Osokoya, a.k.a Osama, Azeez Abiola a k.a Scofield, Ogunsanwo Waheed a.k.a 50cent, Toheeb Ayodele a.k.a Emir, Kolawole Adegbenro and Azeez Taiwo, were arrested following information received by the CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin-led anti cultists unit that the hoodlums were holding a nocturnal meeting along Ayepe/Odogbolu area on how to unleash another round of terror in Shagamu area of the state.

He said upon the information, the team moved to the area where the suspects were rounded up, but some of them escaped.

On interrogation, the suspects were said to have confessed belonging to the dreaded Eiye cult group who have been unleashing terror in Shagamu since the beginning of this year.

They confessed to killing of one Animashaun in Shagamu and another person simply identified as Ekwe also in Sabo area of Shagamu.

They further confessed that their group was responsible for the death of one Adigun and Elewure, both of whom were killed at Isote area of Shagamu early this year during one of their nefarious operations.

He said the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, who commended the team for a well done job, has ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. He also directed that the arrested suspects be arraigned in court as soon as possible.