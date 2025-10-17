Six more governors to join APC before 2027 polls — DG PGF

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Folorunso Aluko, has revealed that if everything goes according to plan, six more governors will join the All Progressives Congress (APC), increasing its control from today’s 24 states to at least 30 states before the end of 2027.

The DG of the PGF revealed this during the PGF Quarterly Strategy Meeting of Information Commissioners from APC-led states on Thursday.

At the meeting in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Aluko expressed that the party is well-positioned to meet its goals.

He said: “It is the Nerve Centre of Coordination for Nigeria’s subnational communication system.

“We are reviewing progress.

“We are strengthening our strategic posture and aligning every message with measurable impact.

“And as we look towards 2027, our conviction remains firm.

“The APC will grow stronger.

“Our states will increase in number and our people will prosper.

“By the grace of God and the will of Nigerians, we are confident that the PGF will rise from today’s 24 states to at least 30 states before the end of 2027.

“Governance is a relay and not an ordinary race.

“Each of us holds a baton in the long journey of nation building.

“As we celebrate here in Maiduguri, let us reaffirm our shared resolve to align state action with federal vision, to speak with one voice, to act with integrity and to serve with renewed hope.”