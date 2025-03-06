Senator representing Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has reacted to her six months suspension by the Senate amid her sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Earlier, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions recommended her suspension and also advocated that her salary and security details will be withdrawn during the period of her suspension.

The recommendations were subsequently put to voice votes and the lawmakers unanimously agreed that the Senator representing Kogi Central be suspended for six months.

However, while the lawmakers were still voting on the recommendations, Senator Natasha told her colleagues that the injustice against her would not be sustained.

“This injustice will not be sustained,” she said before her microphone was turned off.

Senator Natasha recently sparked a controversy when she refused to move to the seat allocated to her citing Order 10 of the Senate Standing Rules, which protects the privileges of members.

Hence, the Senate referred her to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary review.

While the senate awaits the report of the committee, Senator Natasha accused Akpabio of sexual harassment on a live television programme.

According to her, the Senate President is frustrating her because she refused his sexual advances.

During the Senate’s plenary session on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Senator Natasha resubmitted her harassment petition to the Senate after the initial petition was rejected over procedural violations.

Meanwhile, the Senate President has denied the sexual harassment levied against him, saying he has never harassed any woman.

