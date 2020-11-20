Six men on Friday appeared before an Ikeja, Lagos State Chief Magistrate’s Court accused of stealing and setting a police station ablaze.

The accused, Tunde Abiodun, 32; Sodique Tiamiyu, 22; Seun Olatokun, 27; Akeem Apena, 52; Olawunmi Lateef, 28; and Isah Lukeman, 24, all of no fixed address, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, arson and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on October 21 at 5:30pm at the Pen Cinema Police Station in Agege area of Lagos.

Emuerhi said the accused and some others, still at large, set alight the police station during the #EndSARS protests.

“The defendants stole chairs, tables, four television sets, five laptops, five motorcycles, property of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

Emuerhi did not put a value to the allegedly stolen items.

He told the court that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287(10), 341(a)and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Chief J.A. Ajegun, admitted each of the accused to a N200,000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

Ajegun adjourned the case till December 2 for mention.