Six members of bridal train killed, three injured in road accident

A road accident has claimed the lives of six bridal train passengers, injuring three others, along Hadejia-Kano Expressway, the police in Jigawa State have announced.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the Jigawa State Police Command, Lawan Shisu Adan, confirmed the accident.

Adan, in the statement on Tuesday, said the deceased consists of four adults and two minors.

The deceased, whose remains have been claimed by their respective families, are Baba Rabi’a Aliyu, Ummi Abubaka, Aisha Soja and Habib Habib as well as Radiya Turaki and Kabir Sani, who are both minors.

The accident involved a black Lexus vehicle with reg no. AAA 153 EA, driven by one Habib Habib Tall and carrying eight passengers, conveyed a bride from Hadejia to Yalleman, they stated.

“On reaching Gidan sugar, on their way back to Hadejia, while on motion, both the rear and front tyre were removed, the driver lost control, the vehicle somersaulted and swarmed by the roadside,” said the statement.

On receipt of the report, a team of Policemen swung into action and visited the scene, victims were evacuated and rushed to General Hospital, Hadejia for treatment, added the statement.

The Commissioner, Jigawa State Police Command, Aliyu Sale Tafida, while condoling the families of the deceased, prayed that God has mercy on the departed souls and grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

Tafida cautioned commercial drivers to avoid overloading, overspeeding, intake of hard drugs, alcohol drinking and night journeys.

He further advised them to always check their vehicle tyres, brakes and other essential parts of their vehicles before embarking on trips.