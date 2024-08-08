Six legit ways to watch, live-stream football matches this new season

What a time to be a football fan.

It has been non-stop football since the last season ended, courtesy of Euro 2024 and the Olympics Games in Paris.

And in a few days, the new football season begins.

For the 2024/25 season, the football world will be on a clamp-down drive against illegal streaming.

In England, a £50,000 penalty came into effect in May against culprits and will take full force this new season.

Also Read:

In Nigeria, MultiChoice has announced broadcast plans for the new season, with strict measures against illegal streaming.

This will be enforced under the copyright laws in collaboration with Internet Service Providers.

Those found culpable risk jail terms and heavy fines.

As a fan who doesn’t want to miss out on any of the action, here’s a guide to the best legal ways to enjoy the 2024/25 football season in Nigeria:

Subscribe to DStv Compact Plus: You don’t have to get DStv Premium to enjoy the best of football. This package is the sure bet for all club football action throughout the season. You are certain of all Premier League matches and UEFA Champions League games. Simply the best package for a big-boy football fan. If you can’t afford this, no worries, you have other options.

Get DStv Compact/GOtv Supa+: This is a smart package for a football fan who wants a good bargain at a lower cost. This allows you to enjoy all of the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the majority of Champions League matches throughout the season, at N15,700 per month. It’s an ideal plan for every Premier League fan in Nigeria. If this is also above your wallet, you can also use any of the other options below.

Upgrade to DStv Indian/GOtv Supa: This hidden gem on DStv goes for N12,400 monthly subscription and the GOtv Supa option goes for N9,600 only. You get at least one Premier League match each weekend in addition to all La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Europa and Conference League matches. If you still want a lower option, then the next one is best for you.

DStv Confam/GOtv Max: This package is ideal for a La Liga fan. With La Liga getting the best players in the world, it should be a lot more exciting this season. This option guarantees full coverage of the big matches, including the El Classico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. It also comes with cup matches such as the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Europa and Conference League matches, at a monthly cost of N 9,300 for DStv Confam and N7,200 for GOtv Max.

Download DStv Stream/GOtv Stream: Whichever package you are on, you can only maximise your experience by downloading the DStv or GOtv streaming apps. This allows you to take the action with you anywhere you go. And in case of power interruption, you can switch to your phone or laptop and keep watching. You can download the apps on Google Play Store and Apple IOS Store.

Get the Showmax App: Another valid option is a subscription to Showmax App which provides live streaming of Premier League matches, for N3,200 monthly. You don’t need a DStv or GOtv decoder for this. Just visit the app stores, download and subscribe. This is an ideal option for students and young entrepreneurs who are always on the move.

The options above are the legal route to watching major European leagues and cup competitions in Nigeria.

Any other option is illegal and might get you in big trouble.

If you are an existing customer, simply dial *288# to renew or upgrade your subscription.

Better still, you can download the MyDstv or GOtv app for a better self-service experience.

Post Views: 0