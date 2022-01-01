Six killed, one injured as soldiers allegedly invade Orlu community in Imo State

Six people were reportedly killed and one other injured, as a combined team of soldiers and operatives of the Ebubeagu security outfit raided Umutanzi in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the invaders stormed the rural community at about 4am Thursday morning and were shooting sporadically.

The shooting led to panic as residents who were just waking up ran out of their houses and jumped into the bushes, making some to sustain multiple injuries in the process.

Many doors and windows were shattered as security agents were said to have shot directly at them.

A resident and Pastor of a local church, Anthony Akatta, told The Nation correspondent that the invaders laid siege to the community for over seven hours.

He said they later left with some youth who are still unaccounted for.

He narrated: “It was around 4am yesterday (Thursday) that Ebubeagu and some military personnel came to our village Umutanzi in Orlu local government area of the State.

“They blocked every road that leads to that community and they killed six people and one got injured and they took away some youths, and we don’t know their whereabouts.

“They shot at doors, glasses and cars that were packed inside a home and by 11:00 am they left the village while shooting gun,” he said.

Police Spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, could not be reached for comments.

However, Spokesperson of the 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Capt Joseph Akubo, confirmed the raid.

Akubo responded that soldiers were not involved in the incident, but the operation was carried out by operatives of the Department of Security Service.

“I heard of the incident, but soldiers were not involved. It was the men of DSS. You can call them and confirm,” Akubo said.

There have been clashes between security agencies and local communities in Orlu and Orsu which is said to be the strongholds of men of the Eastern Security Network, the military wing of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Many youths have been abducted and many more killed since the invasion started early last year when the state government invited the military to checkmate them.