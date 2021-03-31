The Police have restored normalcy in Adani, a community in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, which was engulfed in violence on Sunday.

During the fracas between hoodlums and residents of the community, six persons were shot dead, while many others sustained gunshot injuries.

Shops were razed, just as lots of properties were destroyed.

Police spokesman in Enugu State, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Tuesday that normalcy had been restored in the community after police intervention.

Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Aliyu, visited the community on Monday in company of heads of some security agencies in the state.

He said: “The Commissioner, while calling for calm, ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to conduct thorough investigation to identify and bring perpetrators of the fracas to book.

“He reassured of the Command’s commitment to collaborate with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the community to avert a recurrence.”

Ndukwe added that Aliyu also pleaded with members of the community to be their brothers’ keepers and eschew violence.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Local Government Council, Chukwudi Nnadozie, thanked the police and other security agencies for the quick intervention, which helped in restoring normalcy in the area.

Heads of security agencies who accompanied the CP were Brown Ekwoaba, State Director, Department of State Services; Valentine Afrika, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Enugu State; and Abdul Abdullahi, State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.