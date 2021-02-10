The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, has ordered a manhunt for the criminal elements who attacked speedboats and kidnapped passengers on the Okpoma/Odioma and Nembe/Brass waterways on February 9.

The two separate incidents occurred simultaneously and six passengers were allegedly kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be sea pirates.

This development was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat.

Butswat said a joint operation: operatives from the Marine Police, Navy and Joint Task Force “Operation Delta Safe” are combing the creeks to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the kidnappers.

The Command appealed to the people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and volunteer useful information to enable the security agencies fish out the criminals.