Six interesting Dad movies to watch on Showmax this Father’s Day

It’s Father’s Day weekend, and it’s a time to celebrate your father or reflect on being one. This special day isn’t only for the biologicals, it’s also for the father figures and mentors who have been called “to nurture, love, care, protect, guide” and simply be present.

This year, Showmax celebrates all fathers and father figures by highlighting six amazing films dedicated to fatherhood, from the best of Nollywood and Hollywood. Here is a list of both heartwarming, emotional and inspiring movies to binge-watch:

Another Father’s Day

Femi Daniel is a career-driven man who has no time for his family. An attempt by his wife, Paula, to encourage him to bond with his children ended in disaster. After that failed experience, he is determined to do everything possible to make his wife, Paula, happy as he fears another incident of being left alone again with home the children.

Directed by Bukola Ogunsola, the movie stars Mercy Aigbe, Wale Ojo, Simi Adejumo, Frank Donga, Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora, Samuel “Broda Shaggi” Perry, Mercy Chinwo, and a host of others.

Stay Home Dad

Trouble starts when a full-time housewife switches roles with her workaholic husband. The man sooner or later realises that being a stay-at-home parent isn’t a piece of cake.

Featuring Veronica Amara Nnachi and Mofe Duncan, Stay Home Dad is a heartwarming and eye-opening film that makes family members appreciate each other more.

Snitch

Based on a true story, Dwanye Johnson (The Rock) stars as a father whose teenage son is wrongly accused of a drug distribution crime and is looking at a minimum prison sentence of ten years.

Desperate and determined to rescue his son at all costs, he makes a deal with the U.S. Attorney to work as an undercover informant and infiltrate a drug cartel on a dangerous mission – risking everything to prove his son’s innocence.

This film powerfully demonstrates the depth of a father’s love.

17 Again

What would you do if you got a second chance at life?

Mike O’Donnell is a star on the high school basketball court with a college scout in the stands and a bright future in his grasp. But instead, he decides to opt for a life with his girlfriend, Scarlet and the baby he just learned they are expecting.

Almost 20 years later, Mike’s glory days are behind him, his marriage to Scarlet has fallen apart, he missed a promotion, and his teenage kids think he is a loser. Then he gets a chance to rewrite his life when he jumps into a time vortex while saving a janitor.

Will Mike rewrite his life story and lose some of the best things that ever happened to him?

The Boss Baby: Family Business

In the sequel to the Oscar-nominated comedy, the Templeton brothers – Tim and his Boss Baby little bro, Ted – have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad for two adorable daughters, while his estranged brother, Ted, is a hedge fund CEO.

They come together unexpectedly to stop a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude from turning toddlers into monstrous brats.