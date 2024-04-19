Six injured as truck overturns in Lagos + Photo

An unregistered Volvo truck carrying loads of food items overturned in the Ojota area of Lagos State on Friday, leaving its occupants with serious injuries.

This was revealed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Lagos State Traffic, Adebayo Taofiq, on Friday.

In a statement he issued, the Director said the Volvo truck was moving from Motorways inward Ojota area of Lagos when the accident occurred.

Taofiq said the injured persons comprised the truck driver and five passengers, including three women.

He said: “The prompt response to the accident scene by LASTMA officials led to the successful rescue of the severely injured truck driver and the five passengers.

“Immediate investigation revealed that the injured truck driver lost control while on speed due to brake failure.

“Zebra Bakare Sulaimon Akanbi, stationed at Zone 11, Ojota/Fadeyi, confirmed that rescue operation was conducted with security personnel back-up.”

Taofiq quoted Akanbi as saying that the rescued injured driver and five others were immediately handed over to personnel of the Lagos State Ambulance Services on ground for medical attention.

He said the fallen loaded truck was eventually evacuated from the accident scene by LASTMA personnel to enable unhindered vehicular movement inward Ojota from motorways.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, while sympathising with the injured victims, emphasised the importance of vehicle safety.

Bakare-Oki urged all motorists, especially heavy truck drivers, to prioritise safety checks before embarking on journeys within or outside the state.