The Imo State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old mother, Chinonye Oparaocha, for selling her six-hour-old baby boy for N850,000 shortly after delivery at an hospital along Nekede Road in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, the sale of the baby was facilitated by a 28-year-old nurse in the hospital, Confidence Anyanwu, and her husband, Amaeze Anyanwu, who is said to be at large.

Oparaocha, Confidence and members of a child trafficking syndicate, including Duru Christian, male, 38; George Iyowuna, female, 38; and William Cynthia, female, 44, have since been arrested.

The baby was sold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ikeokwu said in the statement: “On 8/02/2019, at an undisclosed clinic along Nekede Road in Owerri West L.G.A, one Chinonye Oparaocha ‘f’ was delivered of a baby boy.

“The said Chinonye Oparaocha later conspired with one Confidence Anyanwu, a nurse and native of Umuhu Okwuato in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area but resident at No. 41 Mbaise Road Owerri in company of her husband Amaeze Anyanwu now at large who carried the six (6) hours born baby to Port-Harcourt in Rivers State where one Duru Christian was waiting for them.

“On arrival at Port-Harcourt, Duru Christian in the company of one Mrs George Iyowuna met them at the hideout, took over the baby boy and handed over to a prospective buyer one Mrs William Cynthia and her husband who eventually paid the sum of N850, 000.00 (eight hundred and fifty thousand naira).on 13/04/2019.

“Operatives of the Scorpion Squad arrested the above-named suspects and recovered the newly born baby boy Abiya William while efforts are on-going to arrest the fleeing members of the syndicate.

“Suspects have made useful statements to the police concerning the crime and are helping the police in the investigation.”