Six gospel shows, new pop-up channel comes alive at Easter on DStv

Every year thousands celebrate the Easter holidays, and despite any uncertainty – this year is no different.

Buckle up and settle in as we count down some of the best gospel shows available on DStv this Easter Weekend.

Hit 10

For the best and latest local and international gospel music, catch music videos from various sub-genres including Contemporary Gospel, Urban Gospel, Worship Gospel and Traditional Gospel on April 10 on Trace Gospel, DStv Channel 332 at 9am.

Gospel Fusion

Next, we have more music to lift your spirits and sing along to. With soothing sounds of praise and worship from around the world, Gospel Fusion provides music with a message. Become fully inspired on April 10 on 1Gospel, DStv Channel 331 at 7pm.

Gospel Time Square

There is even something for the kids! Headed by Faithville Gospelcast Productions, Gospel Time Square teaches families around the world about the character and love of God. Catch the next episode April 11 on Daystar Television, DStv Channel 342 at 6:30pm.

Proving God

This intriguing documentary is for people who are interested in the eternal question: Is there a God? It looks at the Vatican Observatory and explains why these people look to the heavens for answers. Delve deeper into the walls of the church on April 12 on the History Channel, DStv Channel 186 at 5:25pm.

Preachers of Atlanta

Focusing on the diverse lives of some of Atlanta’s most famous preachers, this reality show seeks to inspire youth to take up careers in ministry. Fuelled by clashes over ministry methods and the emotional effects of racial tensions with law enforcement, the show will teach you more about their current circumstances in order to inspire a resurgence of faith. Tune in April 12 on FOX Life, DStv Channel 126 at 7am to find out how it all unfolds.

TBN Play

Express either your personal or a communal belief regarding Christian life and faith with a variety of top local and international music videos from the best Christian artists around. Explore the various genres of Christian music on April 11 on TBN Africa, DStv Channel 343 at 8:30am.

As a gift to you, DStv is also launching a special pop-up channel on April 9, which will run until April 13 on DStv Channel 344.

The channel, named Africa Easter Channel, is in collaboration with TBN Africa, DStv Channel 343.

The schedule will include church sermons such as Methodist, Anglican and Catholic, as well as music from popular gospel artists like Dr. Tumi, Hillsong, William McDowell and legendary vocalist, Rebecca Malope.