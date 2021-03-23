The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday, March 22, 2020 secured the conviction of six fraudsters before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of a Federal High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Kareem Babatunde Olamide, Idowu Timothy Tobi, Anifowose Ahmed Adedeji, Alimi Quazeem Folarin, Gabriel Obiseasan Ayobami and Abesin Ayobami Sodeeq were given various jail terms.

They are also to return $3,550 to their victims.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that the fraudsters were convicted for fraudulent impersonation, contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(i) and (ii) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015, and sentenced to various jail terms.

Idowu was sentenced to six months imprisonment; Anifowose and Gabriel bagged four months jail term each.

Kareem and Abesin also got three months imprisonment each, while Alimi bagged two months.

The judge, however, gave Anifowose and Gabriel an option of N200,000 each as fine, while Kareem was given an option of N100,000 fine.

The court also ordered the defendants to restitute their victims.

Alimi is to restitute the total sum of N11,026,864.29 million to his victims John Castro, Romone Rockitt and Robert Reaman), through the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He is also to forfeit an iPhone 12 mobile phone and a black Lexus iS250 to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being proceeds of his crime.

Abesin was ordered to pay back the sum of $2,300 to his victim, and forfeit an iPhone XS Max and a small Nokia Torchlight phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Gabriel is to restitute his victim the sums of $750 and N726,000, and was also ordered to forfeit to the Federal Government of Nigeria one Apple MacBook, Hp laptop, one iPhone X and one Samsung S9.

Idowu is to pay the sums of $100 and 25 Euro to his victims. He will also forfeit a black iPhone XR mobile phone to the Federal Government, while Kareem will forfeit iPhone 7.

Anifowose is to return $400 to his victims and forfeit an Apple laptop, a Samsung S9 and iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Federal Government.