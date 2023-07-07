Six feared dead in Russia after explosion at chemical factory

828 828

No fewer than six persons died during an explosion at a chemical factory in the city of Chapayevsk in the Russian Volga region.

Two others were injured in the explosion, according Russian State News Agency TASS, citing emergency services.

The explosion happened at the Promsintez factory.

According to the company, industrial explosives are manufactured there, among other products.

The accident reportedly occurred during the dismantling of a pipeline.

TASS reported that a fire did not break out after the explosion.

Chapayevsk is located near the Volga River, about 50 kilometres south-west of the city of Samara.