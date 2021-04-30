Six persons narrowly escaped death on Dada Estate Road in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday when two vehicles collided, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The agency’s spokesperson in the state, Agnes Ogungbemi, in a statement said the incident occurred at about 12.45 a.m.

Ogungbemi explained that a Toyota Camry car with registration number AAB53AJ collided with a mini Suzuki bus (locally referred to as Korope) with registration number SGB914XA.

She said: “Six passengers were involved in the accident leading to only two persons sustaining severe injuries.

“The accident occurred due to lack of patience by the drivers and also total disobedience to the Road Traffic Act.”

She said the two injured persons have been taken to the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Ogungbemi appealed to motorists and other road users to abide by road safety regulations and shun anything capable of leading to loss of lives and property.