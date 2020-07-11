No fewer than six persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident that occurred between Ore and Ondo town on Saturday in Ondo State.

A witness, who did not want his name mentioned, said the accident involved a commercial Volkswagen Jetta car with registration number REE 446 KP and an articulated truck.

According to the witness, the truck had a break failure and rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

“Rescuers had to use axe to cut the car to pieces to be able to bring out the victims,” the witness said.

The Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Hassan, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary, while the injured were receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

Hassan cautioned drivers to always check their vehicles and avoid speeding whenever they were on the wheels.

NAN.