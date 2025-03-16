Six die as truck rams Into vehicles, pedestrians in Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed that six people died in a multiple-vehicle accident on Saturday at Upper Iweka axis of Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement on Sunday that the police had taken over the accident scene to maintain order and facilitate investigations.

“According to eyewitness accounts, the accident occurred due to the loss of control of a truck, which rammed into pedestrians, two tricycles, and a commercial bus loaded with passengers,” he said

Ikenga noted that the crash claimed six lives, while several others sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

He added that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue.

He added that some relatives of the victims had been contacted and informed about the incident.

Ikenga said that the command extended its condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wished the injured a swift recovery.

He urged drivers to conduct necessary safety checks before plying the roads to prevent such tragic incidents.

The CPRO assured the public that further updates would be provided as investigations progressed.

