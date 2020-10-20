RelatedPosts No Content Available

Governor Sani Bello of Niger State on Tuesday condoled with the families of victims who died in a tanker explosion on the Lapai-Agaie-Bida Road in the state.

Bello said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna that the incident had brought grief to the victims’ families as well as Lapai Local Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that six persons died in the incident involving seven trucks, which were burnt.

NAN also reports that the explosion occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

Bello prayed Allah to grant the victims Aljannah Firdausi as well as give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained various degrees of injures in the incident.

The governor said the state would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the Federal Government fixed all federal roads in the state.

Bello promised to fix the state-owned roads and appealed to road users, especially tanker drivers, to be cautious while plying the roads.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed officials of relevant agencies to take action to cushion the effects of the explosion on the affected persons.