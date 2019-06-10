The Federal Road Safety Corps in Sokoto state on Monday confirmed that six persons died and 15 others were injured in an auto crash in the Sokoto metropolis on Sunday.

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Muhammad Kaugama-Kabo, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Sokoto that the accident involved a lone vehicle, a mini-truck with Registration number JEG 664 XA.

Kaugama-Kabo said that the vehicle, laden with people and goods, crashed along Sokoto-Birnin Kebbi road near Gidan-Man Ada filling station roundabout.

He said: “The accident involved only the mini-truck, and it was caused by the driver, who was over-speeding and fatigued.

“He was travelling from Ibadan to Illela, a local government in Sokoto State.

“Six people, all adult males, died on the spot while fifteen others sustained various degrees of injury.’’

He said that the injured persons had been conveyed to Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital by FRSC rescue team.

Kaugama-Kabo advised motorists to stop night journeys and over-speeding as lots of lives had been lost due to reckless and dangerous driving.

He called on people who knew that their relatives had undertaken such journeys to check at UDUTH to ascertain if they were involved in the incident.