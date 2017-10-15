Six dead, five injured in Plateau attack

The Plateau State Police Command on Sunday confirmed six persons dead and five others injured in a Saturday night attack on Taagbe, a village in Bassa Local Government Area.

Its Public Relations Officer, Terna Tyopev, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Jos that the attackers, who invaded the village at 12 midnight, also burnt down 10 houses.

Tyopev said those injured had been taken to various hospitals in Jos.

NAN reports that the killings took place a day after Governor Simon Lalong imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the local government as part of measures to curtail the attacks on the villagers.

Lalong had said the action became necessary “in view of recurring incidences of attacks in the area”.

Reacting to the development, Lalong expressed shock.

The Plateau State Director, Press and Public Affairs Samuel Emmanuel Nanle, said government has threatened that it will not relent in its current renewed efforts at identifying and prosecuting all those behind this heinous crime, which seeks to take the State back to the dark days of violent Conflicts.

Government is therefore pleading with all residents of these areas of conflicts in Bassa and the surrounding border villages, to volunteer useful information that will lead to the apprehension of all the criminals behind this sudden resurgence of terror.

Government further warned that any person or group of persons in villages and neighbourhoods identified to have been providing refuge and escape for these criminals, will not be spared the wrath of the law.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to families of the bereaved and has directed the State Emergency Management Agency and Ministry of Health to immediately coordinate medical services for the injured as well as provide all necessary humanitarian relief materials to the areas of these attacks.

Lalong appealed for calm from all law abiding citizens in these areas of attacks all around Bassa.

He gave assurance that security has been reinforced, while intelligence and security search and patrol have also been intensified to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.