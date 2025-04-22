Six dead, five injured in multiple auto-crashes in Kogi

Six persons have been reported dead and five others injured in multiple auto crashes in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, the Federal Road Safety Corps official has confirmed.

Samuel Ogundayo, FRSC Acting Sector Commander in Kogi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Okene on Tuesday.

The acting sector commander, who described the accident as “tragic and very unfortunate,” said that the accident, which occurred at Okenkwe community of Okene around 8.30pm of Monday involved seven vehicles.

Ogundayo said that the tragic incident began with the inability of a truck to climb the Okengwe hill, when it lost brake and rolled backward crushing two tricycles, three cars and ramped into another truck.

“The tragic and unfortunate incident left six persons dead and five others injured.

“The FRSC rescue operatives who arrived the accident scene in good time rushed the injured to the Referral Hospital, Okene for treatment, while the corpses of the dead were deposited at mortuary of the Onene General hospital, ” he stated.

According to him, it took the efforts of his officers and other security agencies to clear the gridlock on the highway for free flow of traffic.

The commander advised motorists to always take precautions by giving good distance to trucks on highways especially at hilly areas so as to avoid any eventuality at brake loss.

He tasked motorists to endeavour to keep to the traffic rules and regulations to help in reduction of traffic road crashes and carnage on the roads.

