Six dead, 19 rescued in fresh boat accident in Sokoto 

The National Inland Waterways Authority has confirmed another fatal boat accident at Faji community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state.

NIWA Area Manager in Sokoto, Bala Bello, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Sokoto that six persons died, 19 survivors were rescued while three people were still missing in the fresh accident

Bello, who said the incident occurred on August 22, attributed it to negligence, canoe overloading and safety rules violation.

He explained that a team of inspectors, comprising officials from NIWA, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Red Cross Society had visited the affected community.

Also Read:

Bello said the team confirmed the casualty figures while search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate the three missing persons.

The Area Manager reiterated that NIWA has been engaging riverine communities on safety measures, guidelines, use of life jackets and other considerations on water usage.

NAN recalled that Sokoto State Government confirmed the death of four passengers, 41 survivors and five missing persons in a boat mishap on August 17, at Kojiyo village in Goronyo local government area in the state.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred along the Sokoto Rima River, when the boat conveying the passengers capsized.

Post Views: 8