Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Bauchi State, says no fewer than six people lost their lives in a lone road crash that occurred in Bauchi.

Abdullahi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, in Bauchi on Monday, said the accident occurred on Sunday.

He said 15 others were seriously injured as a result of the mishap.

He explained that the accident, which involved a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Kano Line Rransport Company, with registration number KN21-H41, happened at Kwanan Digiza village, along the Jama’are-Azare Road around 11:30am.

He said: “There was a crash yesterday involving a Kano line commercial vehicle and six people lost their lives to the crash.

“The six people that died were all females.”

The Sector Commander, who revealed that the cause of the crash was speed violation, said a total of 21 persons were involved in the crash, including four males, 14 females, one male child and two female children.

“Among the 15 injured persons were four males, eight females, one male child and two female children,” the Commander added.

Abdullahi further explained that both the injured and the corpses had been taken to the Jama’are General Hospital for treatment and confirmation.

Abdullahi urged motorists to always be conscious of road traffic rules and regulations as well as the weather condition at all times.

NAN.